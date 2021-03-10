Sheila Kay Danielson, age 72, left this world unexpectedly on March 5, 2021, due to a sudden rupture of a major artery, despite valiant efforts by the teams at Black River Memorial Hospital and the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.
Sheila Kay (Stein) Danielson was born on July 6, 1948, in La Crosse, WI to Mahlon “Buck” and Kathleen “Kate” (Chrisinger) Stein. Sheila graduated from Black River Falls High School and Winona Secretarial School. She married Ronald E. Danielson on October 12, 1968, at Squaw Creek Lutheran Church, a stones-throw from her childhood home and her one-room primary school. Their daughter Kirstie Kay was born on July 28, 1974. Sheila resided with Ron in Black River Falls, WI until her death, and she was blessed to have him by her side through her transition.
Sheila’s contributions to her community and state were extensive, including tireless activism to protect the natural beauty, land, water, and air of Jackson County; to defend Wisconsin public education; and to ensure democratic rights for all. She was simultaneously creative in her art, and methodical in her documentation of her family’s genealogy. Sheila had a heart that exuded unconditional love and unrelenting encouragement for her family.
Sheila is survived by her husband Ron; daughter Dr. Kirstie K. Danielson (Scott Wittkopf) of Madison, WI/Chicago, IL; brother Wayne Stein (Dale Wortman) of Taylor, WI; and relations and friends too numerous for brevity. She is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Andrew Wallen; and her good buddy Scooby Doo, and grand-dogs Scooter and Maggie.
Friends may call on the family during a Visitation on Saturday, March 13 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Torgerson’s Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St., in Black River Falls, WI. A celebration of Sheila’s life will take place this summer on her birthday, July 6, 2021; please save the date with details forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family will donate monetary contributions to a cause Sheila was passionate about, the Jackson County Animal Shelter. On-line condolences may be offered at www.torgersonfh.com
The Torgerson Funeral Home in Black River Falls is serving the family, (715) 284-4321.