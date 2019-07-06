Sheila Ann Gawinski, age 71, of Osseo, Wisconsin passed away on July 3 at home. She was born June 11, 1948, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Marie and Donald Jansen. She married Robert Gawinski on December 20, 1969 in Menasha, Wisconsin.
Sheila graduated from Appleton High School in 1966, then was hired by the AAL (Thrivent). After marrying Bob, she helped raise three sons: Barry, Neil, and Ryan. When her youngest started school, she went back to school and earned an Associate Degree from CVTC as a Medical Lab Technician. She worked until Bob retired in 2003. She followed her kids from the bleachers for 17 years, traveled to every state and several foreign countries, fished with Bob in Canada over 30 years, and sewed and quilted for the last 15 years. She did excellent quilt work and became close friends with those dear women. Sheila was a loving wife and Bob’s best friend for 50 years. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, and a trustworthy friend to many. Her religion and her family meant the world to her.
Sheila is survived by her husband Bob; her sons and their wives Barry (Rachel), Neil (Jen), and Ryan (Jess); granddaughters Abby, Emma, Lily, and Sydney, and grandsons Caden, Cale, Grayson, and Logan; Aunt Joyce and Uncle Tom. Also surviving are brothers Tom, Kevin, and Rick, and sisters Kathy, Sally, Susan, Lori and Mary. There are many loved brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Sheila was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Jim.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM at St. John’s Catholic Church, 35900 Lee St., Whitehall, Wisconsin with Fr. Woodrow H. Pace officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the Mass at St. John’s. Burial will be at Saint Peter and Paul Cemetery, Independence, WI, following the Mass.
In memorial, all monetary gifts will fund two charities.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.schiefelbeinfh.com.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.