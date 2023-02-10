Sheila Pamela Wright, age 71, of Eau Claire, WI, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in her home. Sheila was born May 1, 1951, to Betty (Howard) Johnson and Milton Johnson in Eau Claire, WI.

She completed an LPN program in Rochester and went back to CVTC in Eau Claire and completed her RN associates degree. She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Rehab floor and retired after 24 years of nursing. She was working casual at Grace Lutheran Nursing home until her death.

