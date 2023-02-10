Sheila Pamela Wright, age 71, of Eau Claire, WI, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in her home. Sheila was born May 1, 1951, to Betty (Howard) Johnson and Milton Johnson in Eau Claire, WI.
She completed an LPN program in Rochester and went back to CVTC in Eau Claire and completed her RN associates degree. She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Rehab floor and retired after 24 years of nursing. She was working casual at Grace Lutheran Nursing home until her death.
Sheila was married to Bill Krenz, and raised three children, Marisa, Amber, and Jon. She went on to marry Richard Wright and raised one son with him, Kyle Wright. She was the light of her family’s lives. She was a wonderful, caring loving mom and grandma. Her beautiful smile brought joy to our hearts. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed walking the trails at Lowes Creek Park with her three dogs. Sheila will truly be missed.
Sheila is proceeded in death by her parents, Betty and Milton Johnson; her daughter, Amber Star Krenz; her sister, Judy Peterson; brother, Brad Johnson; her ex-spouse, Bill Krenz; and Richard Wright.
She is survived by her daughter, Marisa (Mark) Anderson; her sons, Jon Krenz and Kyle (Santanna) Wright; her grandchildren, Madelyn and Sam Anderson; Levi and Silas Wright; her sisters, Ellen Carroll and Anita Twin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, E3720 County Road HH, Eleva, WI 54738, with Pastor Timothy Moe officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the start of the service at the church. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his/her family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.