Sherie Ann (Danklefsen) Raymond, age 73, of Menomonie, WI passed away at her home with her daughter by her side, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
She was born in Menomonie, WI on January 20, 1947 to Roy and Rayola (Kingsley) Danklefsen. Sherie was a 1965 graduate of Spooner High School. She obtained an Associate Degree in Retail Marketing from Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire in 1983 and a Marketing Education Bachelor’s Degree from U.W. Stout in Menomonie in 1989. She also received her Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling from U.W. Stout in 1993.
Sherie put many of her talents together to help many people. This was her life’s work to help and love humanity. She had often prayed to have heaven on earth, and she accomplished that too. She lived an enlightened life with heavenly love and God-filled goodness.
Sherie is survived by her children, Jennifer (Quinn) Smiskey, Crissie (Tom) Dassow and Monte (Amy) Raymond; grandchildren, Wyatte, Drew, Jenessa, Garret, Aubrey, and Rhett Smiskey, Sydney and Gabriel Dassow, Elise, Elaina, and Eden Raymond; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Wayne Danklefsen.
Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will be in Spooner Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
