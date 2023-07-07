Moyer, Sherley photo.jpg

Sherley Ann Moyer, age 85, of Mondovi, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the American Lutheran Home of Mondovi.

She was born on July 29, 1937 to the late Wallace E. and Frances P. (Cowell) Simonson in Rock Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherley Moyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

Recommended for you