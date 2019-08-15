Sherman Ronnei

Sherman Joseph “Sherm” Ronnei, age 84, of Mondovi, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Sherm was born on June 7, 1935 to the late S. Clarence and Martha (Wulff) Ronnei in Eau Claire. Sherm was raised on the family farm in the Township of Naples. He attended grade school at Norden and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1953. Following high school, he attended college at River Falls with a scholarship in agriculture.
Sherm joined the Army National Guard in 1955 at Mondovi and attended their weekly meetings. In 1961, this unit was called in for active duty for the Berlin Crisis and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington until 1962. Sherm held rank of Specialist 5.
Sherm met the love of his life Delores “Dee” Back at the Fournier’s Ballroom in Eau Claire and they were married April 26, 1958 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church n Eau Claire, WI. After their marriage, they settled in Mondovi where Sherm had his Land O’Lakes milk hauling business and Dee continued to work at National Presto in Eau Claire.
At the age of 20, Sherm bought his first milk route from Tom Cook. He hauled milk for 4 years and then went into partnership with Ron Parr as “Parr and Ronnei”. In 1965, Sherm and Ron expanded their business by buying the Land 0’ Lakes city delivery route from Nick Cook and started home delivery service citywide in Mondovi. Shortly before Ron’s death in 1982, they sold the city delivery route. Following Ron’s death, Sherm’s son Greg went into partnership with his dad forming “Ronnei Trucking”. In 1997, they sold all of the milk routes and Sherm retired after 43 years in the milk hauling business.
Sherm was a quiet and humble man who was always there for everyone. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dee; children, Lori Ronnei, Greg (Tonia) Ronnei, Lisa (Steve) Stamm; sister, Christie Henry and brother, Donald (Margaret) Ronnei; sister-in -laws, Shirley Alf and Barbara Johnson. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren; Chris (Jessica) Stamm, Kyle (Laura) Stamm, Parker (special friend Shannon) Stamm, Mitchell Stamm, Adrianna Stamm, Michael Stamm, Hailey Ronnei, and Abigail Ronnei. He is further survived by 6 great-grandchildren; Carson, Chase, Collyns, Claire, Lily and Gaby Stamm; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sherm was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Martha Ronnei; sister, Muriel Ronnei; in-laws Estella and Earl Back; 5 sister-in-laws, Merle Rene, Verda Hicks, Lucille Holden, Edna Gibson, and Marion Dickinson; niece, Dorothy Hicks; and nephew, Michael Rene.
A memorial service will be held at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Rolf Mork officiating with a 2 hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden. Talbot Family Funeral Homes in Mondovi is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com