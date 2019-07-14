Sherry Huth

Sherry M. Huth, age 83, of Menomonie, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019, in her home with her beloved husband Pete by her side.
She was born on December 19, 1935, in West Wyoming, PA, the second youngest of 10 children to Joseph and Hazel (Thomas) Marchesini. She attended school in West Wyoming and graduated from high school with the class of 1953. She went on to attend the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire and UW – Stout in the areas of art and fashion. Many of her oil paintings hang in the family households and are a testament to her love of art. Fashion was also an important part of her life and at one point she owned and ran a women’s apparel shop “Hello Beautiful” on Barstow Street in Eau Claire.
Sherry was a beautiful, caring, giving, and social person who loved to laugh and entertain family and friends with her extraordinary talents in cooking and baking. From pasta dishes true to her Italian heritage to her favorite love of making amazing pies. Her kitchen was her canvas and good food her medium for expressing her love and friendship. Sherry also had a passion for reading and was never seen without a book, giving books to others, to the library, or putting yet another book on her many bookshelves at home to the “delight” of her husband. She was also an enthusiastic gambler, and loved to go on shopping trips with her grandkids and friends.
Most of all, Sherry loved and was devoted to her family. She was a loving mother to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was at her best when she could dote on them as babies and spoil them with love as they grew. Holiday gatherings, birthday celebrations, and summer outings at the cabin on Island Lake were special times for her because of her love of getting family together and her knack for just always making you feel welcome and special.
Sherry is survived by her husband Peter Huth, Menomonie, WI; two children, Gary Schmaltz, Eau Claire, WI; Jody (Cary) Lundberg, River Falls, WI; Brothers, Gary (Barb) Marchesini, Memphis, TN; Robert Marchesini, Hop Bottom, PA; David Marchesini, West Wyoming, PA.; Sister, Ann Cummings, Dunmore, PA; Grandchildren, Steven Schmaltz, Baraboo, WI; Anna (Joel) Pearson, River Falls, WI; Michelle (Blaine) Bogner, River Falls, WI; Amber (Brett) Myers, Eau Claire, WI; and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Hazel Marchesini; Brothers, Joseph Marchesini; Albert Marchesini; Sisters, Ann Ducchesi; and Emma Mulesky.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine St., Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005. Donate a book(s) to the library or give a book to a child or friend.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave., Altoona, WI 54720, with Fr. Derek Sakowski officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – noon at the church followed by a funeral mass from noon – 1 p.m. A lunch will be served afterwards at the parish.