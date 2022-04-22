Sherry L. Otto, age 77, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Sherry was born January 28, 1945, in Menomonie. She was the daughter of Eugene and Christine (Olson) Hammer and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1963.
Sherry married Allen Otto on June 24, 1967 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie. They spent their married years on her home farm west of Menomonie. They had two children, Brenda and Steven who also built homes on the family farm. They enjoyed traveling and went on many wonderful trips together.
Sherry loved her children and grandchildren deeply and enjoyed serving others.
Sherry is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Dan) Krueger; and her son, Steven (Linda) Otto. She is also survived by her four wonderful grandchildren, Alayna Krueger, Bennett Krueger, Kenna Krueger, and Allison Otto. She is further survived by her sisters Lynda (Jerry) Cockeram, and Connie Weber; sisters-in-law, Shari Olson-Neva and Judith (Gary) Hinrichs; and many nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Christine (Hammer) Hannack, Eugene Hammer, and Donald Hannack; brother-in law, Dick Weber; in-laws Elmer and Elaine Otto; sister-in-law, Kathleen Price, and nephew Chris Olson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Mamre Cemetery, township of Menomonie, Dunn County, WI. Visitation will take place at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie on Sunday from 4:00-7:00 p.m., and also one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.