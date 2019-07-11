Sheryl Louise Peco, beautiful and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, meme and friend, passed away on June 20th, 2019. Sheri was a tough woman who fought to the very end. After a long nine-year battle with cancer, her body finally stopped fighting and she passed peacefully in her home in Port Arthur, Texas.
Sheri always found the good in people and never had a harsh word. She encompassed the meaning of strength and positivity in her life. She will be missed more than words can say.
Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Dahms.
She is survived by her mother Beverly Dee Dahms; husband of 17 years David Peco; daughter Lindsey Erin Warrick and husband Phillip; son Justin Alan Schultz and Amanda Stewart; sister, Lori Viereck, and husband Brian; brother Ron Dahms and wife Kathy; nieces Erin and Emily Viereck, Tiffany Dahms, Megan Henken and husband Dan; grandchildren Raylea, ReAnna, Emma and Andy Warrick; grandson Dalton Richard; great-nephew Archer; and great-niece Haleigh.