Shirle V. Davis, 96, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, September 8 at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie under the care of Mayo Health Hospice.

Shirle was born March 5, 1927 in South Milwaukee, the daughter of Gustav and Edna (Vanselow) Wendt.

