Shirlee Brown of Elk Mound passed away on December 3, 2022, at seventy-one years of age in Tucson, Arizona, at Banner University Hospital with family by her side. Born to Harvey and Gertrude Bartz, Shirlee was one of five siblings. She met her love, Gary Brown of Eau Claire, at a dance while still in high school. They were married in 1971 and went on to have two children. In Gary’s search for a perfect climate, Shirlee moved with her family to Florida and then to Arizona, where she has lived since 1990.

Shirlee worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years before retiring in 2017. She enjoyed her time off by spending it with family, visiting New Orleans and Seattle, and attending multiple concerts.

