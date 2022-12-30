Shirlee Brown of Elk Mound passed away on December 3, 2022, at seventy-one years of age in Tucson, Arizona, at Banner University Hospital with family by her side. Born to Harvey and Gertrude Bartz, Shirlee was one of five siblings. She met her love, Gary Brown of Eau Claire, at a dance while still in high school. They were married in 1971 and went on to have two children. In Gary’s search for a perfect climate, Shirlee moved with her family to Florida and then to Arizona, where she has lived since 1990.
Shirlee worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years before retiring in 2017. She enjoyed her time off by spending it with family, visiting New Orleans and Seattle, and attending multiple concerts.
Shirlee was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and dog, Gizmo.
Shirlee is survived by her two children, Christopher Brown and Jennifer Kennedy; sister, Sherrie Stephens; brother, Larry (Sandy) Bartz; sisters, Linda Ihus and Gail (Rick) Shermo; her grandchildren, Brittny Johnson, Chelsea (Michael) Eskew, Christiana Brown; great-grandchildren, Izaiah and Zavi; her two best friends, Paulette Dallman and Jackie Brown; and her little dog, Mollie, who will live with Shirlee’s daughter, Jennifer.
Shirlee did not want to have services, so we will honor her wishes. Per her request, she was cremated, and her ashes placed in her husband Gary’s urn. Shirlee donated each year to St. Jude and, in lieu of flowers, would much rather a donation be made in her name.