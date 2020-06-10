Shirley Berg, age 92, passed away at the home of her granddaughter, Lisa Portillo, with her family at her side on Friday, June 6, 2020. Shirley was born Aug. 3, 1927, daughter of Irma and Murray Krenz. On April 12, 1947, she married James R. Berg. They enjoyed fifty-seven years of marriage together.
Shirley worked at a number of jobs, including Kitch’s Drug Store, Wisconsin Bell, and the Co-op, but did her most outstanding work raising her children and being a loving and supportive wife.
She was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Appleton and had a very spiritual soul. She loved working at the carnivals at her children’s school, card club and golf. She always enjoyed warm summer evenings, sitting in her yard with friends and neighbors.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Trudy (partner Joe McCarthy) Lindeen; a son-in-law Paul Van Berkel; her grandchildren: Tim (Andy) Lindeen, John (Michelle) Lindeen, Lisa Portillo, and Karen (partner Paul Ambrosius) Van Berkel. Her great-grandchildren are Kyra, Logan, Oscar, Jacob, Nathan, and Travis. She is also survived by a sister: Connie Oldendorf; brothers: Tom (Janet) Krenz and Jim (Carline) Krenz; a sister-in-law: Marlys Carlson; a brother-in-law: David (Rose Ann) Berg; as well as many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son David J. Berg, a daughter Linda A. Berg – Van Berkel, husband James R. Berg, sisters Katherine K. Mortenson and Lani L. Volkman, brothers-in-law John “Jack” Carlson and Harlan Oldendorf, her parents, and other family and friends.
Due to current circumstances, a private funeral is being planned for Shirley. However, in order for family members and friends to participate, the service will be streamed live on Shirley’s obituary page, which can be found at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. The service will begin at 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Shirley will be placed at rest next to her husband in Prairie View Cemetery, near Chippewa Falls, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Theda Care at Home Hospice for their prompt, selfless, and kind care.
The Fargo Funeral Home of Kaukauna is assisting the family with arrangements.