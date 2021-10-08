Shirley Mae Billerbeck of rural Osseo passed away surrounded by family on 10/6/21 at the age of 92. Shirley was born on September 21, 1929 in Arpin, WI to Wray and Emma Smith. Shirley graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to Wallace Billerbeck on May 5, 1951 at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church in Northfield, WI. They owned and operated the Northfield Hardware Store from 1960-1969. She spent most of her life tending to their farm in rural Osseo since 1964.
Shirley is survived by her children, Diane Billerbeck, Shelley (Tom) Boocher, and Scott Billerbeck; grandchildren, Kayla (Andy) VanderKlok, Danny (Rachael) Boocher, and Alisha Moen; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Alex VanderKlok, Aiden Boocher, and Riley Hetra and Hailey Maurer; sister, Mildred Byrns; sister-in-law, Joyce Smith, and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Wallace Billerbeck, her parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters, and several other family members, including her beloved dog, Teddy.
Shirley will be missed by many family members and friends.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church, W15084 Highway 121, Hixton, WI, where friends may call 1 hour prior to services on Monday. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Alma Center.