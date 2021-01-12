Shirley M. Brindle 90 of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, completing her earthly journey was called home to be welcomed by our heavenly Father.
Shirley was born in in Cooks Valley, rural Bloomer, WI on May 25, 1930, the eldest of four children to Wenzel “Jim” and Helen (Ellingson) Schuster. She attended St. John’s Catholic School until the age of 12 when they lost the family farm during the depression. The family moved to rural Cadott, WI where she attended St. Joseph Catholic School. From there, the family moved to Lima township of rural Durand, WI where she graduated from Sacred Heart High School of Lima in 1948. After graduating she moved to Eau Claire and received a degree in accounting and bookkeeping from Eau Claire Vocational School.
She met William Brindle, they both enjoyed dancing at Fernours, Koller Prairie Inn and various other places. On October 17, 1950, Shirley married William at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They resided in Eau Claire, had ten children. Later in life, they relished traveling together. She lost her loving husband in March 1988.
Shirley had a very strong work ethic and started working at age of nine, loading her wagon with hay and selling it to the neighbors to help raise money. From there she worked cleaning homes and other odd jobs. At the age of 16 and 17 during the summer, she came to Eau Claire and stayed with the nuns to work at the old Sacred Heart Hospital. After graduating from Vocational school, she worked for Delicious Foods in Eau Claire as a bookkeeper. She took a full-time job at Sacred Heart Hospital as a nurses aide and later in the laundry for 35 years, retiring in 1995. While working at the hospital she worked part-time at the Clairemont Nursing Home for many years. After retiring she worked at Dove West for five years. She sold Tupper Ware, Fuller Brush and Avon. Shirley loved to socialize with people and be involved in various groups including being a den mother for cub scouts.
The Catholic church was very important to Shirley. She was very active in the church at St. James the Greater, she taught CCD classes, was a PCCW member, an eucharistic minister, in prayer groups and helped when needed. She started saying the weekly rosary at Dove Health Care West and was a member and senior regent of the Moose lodge as well.
Shirley loved to travel, visiting almost all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii. She traveled abroad as well, Ireland, Rome and Jerusalem in which she truly enjoyed meeting wonderful people along the way. She loved to bake as well, there was nothing like waking up to the smell of fresh bread baking. Her most favorite thing was to be near her family, she was the rock and glue that held us together. She had a hard life but was able to overcome it and had a kind word and smile for everyone. She was a very loving and caring person. Her quiet strength is a testimony to her faith and trust in God. She will be missed by all who knew her. We take comfort knowing Jesus holds her tightly in his arms, may she rest in peace. Mom, you are finally home.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Les) Herreid, Rosemary Brindle and Susan (Tim) Frederick; sons, Michael (Julie) Brindle and Mark (Cheryl) Brindle; sisters, Darlene (Lyman) Burns and Elizabeth Schuster; 10 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; aunt, Isabelle Schuster; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wenzel and Helen; husband, William; sons, Stephen, Christopher and Peter; infant twin daughters, Kathrine and Helen; granddaughters, Loni Sisko and Amanda Brindle; and brother Jerome Brindle.
The Family would like to thank the staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for taking care of Shirley in her time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a public walk-through visitation from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire. There will also be a private walk-through visitation on Friday, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 on Friday, January 15, 2021, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com