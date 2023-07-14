britten, Shirley photo.jpeg

Shirley Britten, 68, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, July 10, 2023.

She was born a twin to Sheryl, on May 17, 1955 to James and Elaine (Welke) Britten. She attended North High School.

