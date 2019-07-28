Shirley Brost

Shirley (Ruppelt) Brost, 64, of Eau Claire, passed away in her home on July 25, 2019. She was born July 28, 1954.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Gary and Esther (Gundersgaard) Vollrath; husband, Robert Ruppelt; two brothers, Robert and Richard; one sister, Connie Hill.
She is survived by her two sons, Dustin Brost and James Ruppelt; and her stepson, Cory Ruppelt. She is further survived by special friend, Brian Bautch; good friends, Stacey Raskin and Amy Hegenbart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Pine Meadows Golf Course in Eau Claire on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Private interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.