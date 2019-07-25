Shirley Christopherson

Shirley E. Christopherson, age 93 of Mondovi, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, July 22, 2019 at The Home Place, Mondovi. She was born on May 23, 1926 in Mondovi, the daughter of Charles and Marion (Funk) Whitworth. Shirley married Raymond Christopherson on July 11, 1946 and to this union four children were born. Shirley and Ray worked side by side on their farm. She was resourceful and a true farm wife. She was very proud of her heritage and where she came from. Shirley is the last living decedent of the Farrington’s who were the first to settle in Mondovi. She was also a direct decedent of John Alden and Pricilla Mullens, who came over on the Mayflower. Shirley worked in town as a beautician and later worked for Safeway as a lineworker. She retired from Safeway after over 30 years of employment. Shirley was a devoted Christian. She was an active member of Our Saviors United Methodist Church and was involved in many of the churches activities. Shirley enjoyed cooking and baking for her loving family and the church. She was passionate about genealogy and finding out about her history. Shirley also was an active member of the Mondovi Historical Society and acted as president for a few years. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Shirley was fortunate enough to travel to Israel twice and waded in the Jordan River. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed doing crafts. Her true love was gathering with her family and spending precious time with them. Shirley was hardworking, loving and thoughtful. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Shirley is survived by her children, Kathleen Rae (Stephen) Aldredge of Marlin, TX, Sandra Sue (Grant) Parker of Eau Claire, John Charles Christopherson and Randall James (Carol) Christopherson both of Mondovi; daughter-in-law, Mary Larson of Eleva; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly (Henry) Odegaard of Eau Claire; brother-in-law, Allen (Doris) Christopherson of Eau Claire; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; brother, Keith (Noreen) Whitworth; sister, Phyllis Ann (Grant) Larson and son-in-law, Daniel A. Larson.
A memorial service will be held at Our Saviors United Methodist Church, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Burial to immediately follow at Oak Park Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to the Mondovi Historical Society or to Our Savior’s United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Home Place for their loving care and concern and also to Mayo Hospice for their care in Shirley’s final days.