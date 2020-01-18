Shirley Eide

Shirley Mae Eide, age 81, of Whitehall, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls.
Shirley was born in Whitehall on May 11, 1938, one of eleven children to Oscar and Gunda (Kvam) Nordby. Shirley was united in marriage to Richard D. Eide on September 27, 1958 in the Northfield Lutheran Church in Northfield, WI. Richard and Shirley were blessed with 61 years of marriage, four children, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She loved her husband, kids, grandkids and her family immensely. Shirley spent her time camping with family, gardening and crafting. Shirley was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall and was active in its various organizations.
Shirley was a beautician for more than 50 years, many of those years were spent in Whitehall. She loved her clients and treated them like family.
Those left to cherish Shirley’s memory include her husband, Richard, of Pigeon Falls; children, Randy (Mary) Eide of Menomonie, Pam (Shane) Gardner of Waterloo, IA, Jeff (Dana) Eide of Taylor and Dean (Laura) Eide of Osseo; grandchildren, Jill (Travis) Adams, Tara (Justin) Maynard, Russell (Karolyn) Eide, Logan Gardner, Brynn (Shane) Fuller, Tyler Gardner, Chase Gardner, Garrett (Heidi) Eide, Keegan Eide, Brennen Eide, Sarah (Justin) Roberts, Lucas (Destiny) Eide and Grace Eide;great-grandchildren, Camryn Adams, Caylee Adams, Emma Maynard, Henry Maynard, Haddon Fuller, Kuyper Fuller and Brock Fuller; siblings, Mavis (Orville Dahl) Mitskogen of Blair, Norman (Myrtle) Nordby of Whitehall, Gloria Qualley of Whitehall and Clarice Laehn of Whitehall; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Jeanette Anderson; brothers, George Nordby, Odell Nordby, Jerry Nordby and Owen Nordby and an infant sister, Gladys Nordby.
Services for Shirley will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall. Pastor Peter Jonas will officiate.
Burial will be in the Old Whitehall Cemetery in rural Whitehall.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Shirley’s family would like to thank the staff of the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center for all of their kind and caring support.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.