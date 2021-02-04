Shirley Eliason, age 84 of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Shirley was born on February 6, 1936 in Fargo, North Dakota. She is survived by 3 daughters: Sheila, Sherri and Shelly (Arlan) Deilke Eliason Ulberg; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was fond of many surviving nieces, nephews and their families.
No services are planned.
Condolences or memorials should be sent in Shirley’s name to the Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI 54720 in her name.
