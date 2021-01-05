Shirley J Elkins age 96 passed away on Dec 30 at Orchard Hills Assisted Living.
Shirley Shanbarker was born in Beloit, WI in 1924, graduated from Dodgeville High School and shortly after joined the Navy during WWII. She was stationed in San Francisco, California where she met Robert Elkins, a Detroit native who also served in the US Navy. They danced to the Big Band music and married in Oakland, California while still in the service.
After their discharges, Robert found a job in the newspaper business in Thorp, WI and became editor of the Thorp Courier until his death in 1975. After the last of their three children entered public school, Shirley went to work at the Foremost Blue Moon Cheese Factory and retired in 1984.
For the next 34 years she lived independently, spending her summers at her son’s lake home in Phillips, WI and wintering at her home in Ellenton, FL.
She enjoyed an active, healthy life golfing, bowling, exercising daily and playing cards. She loved being with people and sang in both church and municipal choirs. She enjoyed her many friends in the Terra Siesta retirement community where she lived until 2018 when she moved to Eau Claire.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, daughter Sandra Hagen (Charlie) and daughter-in-law Mary Elkins. She is survived by sons Robert and Michael (Jessica), grandsons Adam (Sara), Erik (Janet) and three great grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
A special thanks goes to the staff and caregivers at Orchards Hills and Mayo Health for their kindness and care.