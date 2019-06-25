Shirley Forest

Shirley M. Forest, 79, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Shirley was born to Katie Almera and William Frederick Ladd Sr. in Baronette, WI. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1956. Later, she received a teaching degree from UW-River Falls. Shirley married David Paul Forest in June 30, 1962. Shirley raised four children and worked at different office jobs throughout her life. She loved being outdoors and gardening. She was an extraordinary artist who liked to paint acrylics and she also loved to play the guitar and sing. She also enjoyed traveling to Florida during the winter.
Shirley is survived by her children: Kirk Frederick Forest of Anchorage, Alaska, Kendra (Carl) Mae Awe of Eleva, WI, Knute David Forest of Eau Claire; three grandchildren, a sister and brother.
Shirley was preceded in death by her son Kelly Paul Forest and parents.
Funeral services will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church (123 W. Hamilton Avenue) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm with Pastor Brian Quade officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at church. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.