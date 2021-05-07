Shirley Mae (Stelter) Garside, age 89, of Eau Claire, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Shirley was born at home on an Easter Sunday morning, March 27, 1932, to the late Edgar and Elsie (Lambrecht) Stelter. Shirley married Alan Garside in 1953, they later divorced. Following high school graduation in 1950, Shirley attended the Milwaukee School of Nursing, graduating in 1953. She furthered her nursing education by earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the UW-Madison. Shirley truly loved her career as a nurse working with private doctors, Luther hospital (now MCHS-Eau Claire) and then with the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls where she retired. She was also a compliance monitor of state and private care facilities.
Shirley was an avid reader and shared her love of books by volunteering as a reading coach at the public library. She was very charitable with her money, especially with animal welfare. She loved to bake, especially at Christmas. She knit many things for herself and others over the years. She loved the state of Colorado, which she made many trips to after her son settled there.
She is survived by her sons, Tim (Dawn) of Cadott and Dan (Desiree) of Brighton, CO; grandchildren, Travis (Heather) Garside, Ashley (Will) Daiss and Josh (Alyssa Thomas) Garside; great grandchildren, Lydia Wold, Zander and Jaxon Garside, Jameson Daiss, Leo Thomas-Garside, baby Thomas-Garside, and baby Daiss; her sister, Elaine Long; her niece and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Cecil Long.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Rd one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire) with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Masks are REQUIRED to be worn via Eau Claire City/County Ordinance and social distancing followed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to Bob’s House for Dogs https://bobshousefordogs.org/. To send a condolence to the family, visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.