Shirley Mae (Stelter) Garside, age 89, of Eau Claire, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Rd one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire) with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to Bob's House for Dogs https://bobshousefordogs.org/.