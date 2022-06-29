Shirley L. Geske, 84, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
She was born October 4, 1937, in Thorp, WI to Edna (Hoover) and Arthur H. Deyo. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1953.
Shirley married Donald Geske at the Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls on June 15, 1957. She has resided in their home on Wisconsin St. in Chippewa Falls since that time. They had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2007 before her husband’s passing. They were members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls.
Following high school, Shirley worked at a local radio station. She listed records and determined the records to play on the air at the radio station. She later worked at Chippewa Woolen Mill doing sewing piecework until she and Don started a family.
Shirley was very creative and loved to bake and make wedding cakes for other people. Shirley crocheted beautiful afghans for her home and gifts. Her creative skills at sewing, knitting, and baking won 1st place ribbons at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. In her free time Shirley enjoyed playing games and going out dancing with her husband. Being the second oldest of six daughters, she taught her younger sisters to dance and many other skills. Not only was Shirley a great older sister but also a great friend to them as adults. Shirley took organ lessons for several years and delighted her family with her organ playing. She was a very giving person who was there for anyone who needed help. She took care of her parents until their death. Shirley had a quiet, but great sense of humor which carried her through tough times.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, David Geske of Madison, WI, and Randall (Lisa) Geske of Scottsdale, AZ; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Her surviving siblings include, Helen Hays of Chippewa Falls, WI, Fern Myers of Lake Orion MI, and Vivian (Louie) McDonald of Eau Claire, WI. She was dearly loved by her many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 West Central Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Eddie Crise will be officiating. The interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.