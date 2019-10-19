Shirley Aultman Guilhas, age 87, passed away to her heavenly home on October 15, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1932 in Collins, Mississippi, to Hazel Aultman and Denton Napier. She was married to James Russell Guilhas. She worked many different jobs throughout her life but the job she loved most was helping children and serving at her church. She and James bought and donated several coats and stuffed animals through the years. She always said, “a child needs to be warm and have something to cuddle when they are scared.” Together she and James co-owned and operated Osage Seismic drilling company for many years. She enjoyed reading, writing poetry, puzzles, star gazing, and sewing.
She went to Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, at the age of 63 and graduated with her Associates degree at 65. This was one of her proudest moments. She loved school and made a lot of “young friends and even hung out at the dorms a time or two.” Shirley loved to go shopping and stay up with the recent trends. She loved the fall and October was her favorite month. She was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and you could always catch her watching and yelling at the TV on Sundays during football season. Nobody could ever throw as good as Roger or run like Emmitt.
Mrs. Guilhas was an active member of St. Edwards Catholic Church of Athens, TX. and St. Jude’s Catholic Church of Gun Barrell City, TX. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Russell Guilhas, her parents Hazel Aultman and Denton Napier, her sister Honor Faye Bonvillain, and her beloved grandfather T.W. Aultman (Grandpa Bud as she called him).
Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Haltom (Stephen) of Arp, Texas. One son; Randy Guilhas (Bernadette) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, also Jessie Williams of Whitehouse, Texas, who was like a son to Shirley. Four grandsons, Jacob Guilhas (Heather) of Keller, Texas, Jason Guilhas (Sarah) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Robert Garduno (Josie) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Michael Garduno (Jennifer) of Gales Ferry, Connecticut. Three granddaughters, Kathy Guilhas of Chippewa Falls, WI, Sarah Haltom of Arp, Texas, and Felicia Haltom (Dylan) of Independence, Missouri. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the “Our House Senior Living” staff for the loving care they provided for Shirley even when she was a bit feisty.
Shirley will be taken back to Athens, Texas to be laid to rest.
Visitation will be held Sunday October 20, 2019 from 6-7 P.M. with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday October 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. St. Edwards Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Vreeland officiant.
Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Athens.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or light a memorial candle for the family, you may do so at www.carroll-lehr.com.