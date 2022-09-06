Shirley Ann Halama, 61, passed away on September 2, 2022 from breast cancer. The daughter of Edward and Donna Mae Halama. Shirley graduated from S.S. Peter and Paul Grade School. She graduated from the Independence High School in 1979. Shirley dedicated her life to helping people. After Shirley graduated from Palmer College Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, she moved to Green Bay, WI. In Green Bay, Shirley worked full-time as a nurses aid, and part-time as a chiropractor and the Advantage Chiropractic Clinic. Shirley also volunteered to help Hmong children learn how to swim. Eventually, Shirley started her own chiropractic business. She went to people’s homes and treated her patients. Shirley also ordered shoes for the Amish people because they did not have computers. Shirley stood up for what she believed in and fiercely fought breast cancer to the very end.
Shirley is survived by her mother, Donna Mae Halama; two sisters, Darlene and Beverly; two brothers, David (Faye) and Gary; and a nephew, Brendin Larson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022 at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence, WI with Reverend George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
