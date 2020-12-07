Shirley T Hillman (Wegner) passed away on November 30, 2020, in Eau Claire, WI, at the age of 77.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Wendy (David) Smith and Theresa (Eric) Felton, both of Eau Claire and two grandsons Connor and Nash Felton. She is preceded in death by her husband David and two sisters Sharon Dye of WI and Donna Fowler of MI.
Shirley was born on March 4, 1943, in Grant Township, WI to Irvin and Ruth Wegner. She graduated from Marion High School on May 24, 1961, then went on and received a BS in General Home Economics from Stout State University on January 20, 1967. Shirley married the love of her life David on September 7, 1968, and spent the rest of their lives in Eau Claire. She worked at Target and retired after 17 years. The couple welcomed two daughters into their lives who will always remember her as a gentle, loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed sewing, baking, knitting and gardening. When Shirley and her husband weren’t traveling extensively across the United States, they would enjoy going to the Eau Claire Express baseball games.
Throughout her life Shirley was a 4-H Leader for the Northside Orioles, a volunteer at Bethesda Thrift Shop, and an active member at Realife ILS Cooperative where she lived. At Realife she served one term as Treasurer and would mentor new members as they moved in.
A celebration of life and graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donate to the ECPD K9 Fund. Mail a check to the Eau Claire Community Foundation at 306 S. Barstow St. Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Please make checks payable to ECCF and put in the memo: K9/Hillman.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.lenmarkfh.com.