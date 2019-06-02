Shirley Holmes

Shirley Luella Holmes 84 of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Comforts of Home care facility in Eau Claire.
She was born May 4, 1935 the daughter of the late Harold and Olene (Swim) Jensen in Cadott, WI.
Shirley is survived by her three sons, Larry (Pamela Harper) Holmes, Scott (Anja) Adams, Mitch (Tammy) Adams; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Kay) Jensen, Linda (Roger) Jensen and her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shirley worked as a tele typist at the Leader Telegram for 35 years until her retirement. She was a very private person and loved spending time with her family and her granddaughter Jessica (Dean) Jackson on their farm where loved to spend her time.
Services will be private.
