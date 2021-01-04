Shirley Mae (Tollard) Johnson died peacefully at Dove Healthcare West on January 2, 2021 in Eau Claire, WI at the age of 99.
Shirley is survived by her children, Paulette Fenske (Dave), Kevin Johnson (Melanie); grandchildren, Jamie Jones, Heather Breske (Andy), Shane Olla (Nicole Pharr), Paul Johnson (Anna Pesetski), Alec Johnson; step-grandchild, Dana Borzea; great-grandchildren, Alexa Breske, Keaton Breske.
She is preceded in death by husband, Paul T. Johnson; daughter, Sharon Wathke (Jake); brother, Earl Tollard; sisters-in-law, Hazel May Tollard, Marion Johnson, Mary Johnson, Sharon Johnson, Dorothy Running; brothers-in-law, Richard Johnson, Donald Johnson, Robert Johnson, Earl Running.
Shirley was born on August 9, 1921 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Walter and Marie Tollard. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1939. Shirley married Paul Johnson on November 21, 1942. They were married for 42 years until Paul’s passing in 1984. Shirley was a homemaker for the majority of her life with a short stint at AJ Robertson’s Warehouse in Eau Claire.
She was known for her baking including her apple and strawberry/rhubarb pies. Until a few years ago, you could always find her and her lifelong friend, for over 90 years, Geraldine (Gerry) Olson on their Friday shopping trips to the mall. They were easy to spot, as they were the two white haired ladies dressed like they were ready for a night on the town. Shirley loved to play bingo with occasional trips to the casino. Shirley was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard in Eau Claire.
A walkthrough visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave, Eau Claire. Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral service will take place on Thursday morning. The funeral service will be live streamed at 10:00 AM Thursday on Lenmark’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn-Funeral-Cremation-Services-1086736714745394/. A graveside service will be at Lakeview Cemetery, on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM which anyone is welcome to attend.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Shirley’s life will be planned for a later date.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Dove Healthcare West for their care of Shirley and being with her during her final days.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.