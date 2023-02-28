Shirley Karow.jpg

Shirley (Starck) Karow, age 72, died peacefully at her home as the result of end-stage congestive heart failure on February 22, 2023.

Shirley was born on August 5th, 1950, to James and Delores (Schiefelbein) Starck. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1968 and went on to earn an Early Childhood Education degree from UW-Eau Claire in 1972. Shirley married Richard Karow on September 21, 1974 and was happily married for 48 years.

