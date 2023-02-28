Shirley (Starck) Karow, age 72, died peacefully at her home as the result of end-stage congestive heart failure on February 22, 2023.
Shirley was born on August 5th, 1950, to James and Delores (Schiefelbein) Starck. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1968 and went on to earn an Early Childhood Education degree from UW-Eau Claire in 1972. Shirley married Richard Karow on September 21, 1974 and was happily married for 48 years.
Shirley worked part-time jobs while her daughters were growing up and eventually found a job she truly enjoyed at Bowmar Appraisal and remained there through retirement in 2018. Shirley loved spending time outdoors with her husband – especially camping, fishing and 4-wheeling “Up North” in Gordon, WI. She also enjoyed cross-stitching, scrapbooking, watching the Packers and trying new cooking/baking recipes that she would share with her loved ones. Shirley was a very caring individual that always put other’s needs ahead of her own.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Sarah (Scot) Wiedenfeld; grandchildren, Alex & Kayla Wiedenfeld; mother, Delores Starck; sister, Nancy (Gary) Kromrey, brother, Gerald Starck along with a wonderful and loving in-law family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa (Karow) Stallings; father, James Starck; sister, June Starck; mother-in-law, Eldora Karow; father-in-law, William Karow; and sister-in-law, Sheryl Karow.
At Shirley’s request, there will be a small service for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the American Cancer Society.