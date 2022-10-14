Shirley Ann Kuhn, age 73, of Knapp, WI, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and family.
Shirley was born August 13, 1949, in Menomonie, WI, to Elvira and Benjamin Wellstein. Growing up on her family farm gave her an admiration for farming which led her into 4-H and onto showing animals at many local and state fairs. Shirley graduated in 1967 from Menomonie, WI, and continued her education UW-Stout. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics in 1970 and earned a master’s of education from UW-Stout in 1992. At age 20, she married the love of her life, Michael Kuhn. They spent 53 years happily married and welcomed three wonderful children into their life, Robin, Michelle, and Chad.
Shirley had a passion for nutrition, food service and management. Shirley spent 25 years running the Menomonie Area School Food Service. where she was known and admired. She also went on to manage the buildings and grounds during her time with the school district. She retired from those positions; however, her passions never dwindled. While some retirees spend their time relaxing and enjoying their new found freedom, Shirley was not one who was going to slow down. She loved to entertain for not only her family, but the many friends that she and Michael shared. Over time those friends became their family and Shirley enjoyed every minute of the time they were all able to share. Shirley always made sure everyone was well fed and never failed to impress everyone who was at her table with her incredible cooking and baking skills. There was never a challenge, recipe, event or obstacle that she couldn’t tackle. She was a strong, loving, determined and fiercely independent woman who will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Michael Kuhn; her children, Robin (Daniel) Scharlau, Michelle (DJ) Faber, Chad (Starr) Kuhn; 12 grandchildren, Dalton, Trenton (Dani), Austin Faber, Sarah (Alex), Christopher (McKenna), Jacob, Kaitlyn, Matthew Scharlau, Ellis, Emmerich, Eliza, Esme Kuhn, and 1 great-grandchild, Wyatt Faber. She is further survived by her brother, Wayne (Marge) Wellstein; brother-in-law, Jim (Jean) Kuhn; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hotchkiss; many other loving relatives and cherished friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Elvira Wellstein; brothers-in-law, Jack Kuhn, Bill Kuhn, Nick Hotchkiss; and sisters-in-law, Lucy and Mae Kuhn.
Shirley’s family is grateful to Alicia and her kind, caring staff at Our House in Menomonie and St Croix Hospice, especially Cassie, Stacy and Grant for exceptional, compassionate hospice care.
A Service of Worship and Christian Burial presided over by Rev. Robert Dahms, Pastor of the Wilson Lutheran Church will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Family and friends are welcome at Olson Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the Worship Service on Friday.