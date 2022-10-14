Shirley Ann Kuhn, age 73, of Knapp, WI, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Shirley was born August 13, 1949, in Menomonie, WI, to Elvira and Benjamin Wellstein. Growing up on her family farm gave her an admiration for farming which led her into 4-H and onto showing animals at many local and state fairs. Shirley graduated in 1967 from Menomonie, WI, and continued her education UW-Stout. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics in 1970 and earned a master’s of education from UW-Stout in 1992. At age 20, she married the love of her life, Michael Kuhn. They spent 53 years happily married and welcomed three wonderful children into their life, Robin, Michelle, and Chad.

