~Obituary lovingly written by the family of Shirley LeBarron~
Shirley Virginia LeBarron passed away peacefully on July 16, 2021, at her home in Neosho, Missouri. She was born on September 1, 1940 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, one of five daughters of Henry and Bessie (Kewin) Schofield. Shirley was a graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School. On January 13, 1961, she married Dennis J. LeBarron in Stillwater, Minnesota. Together they established a country home in Memomonie, WI where the family lived until relocating to Neosho, MO in 1978.
Shirley spent much of her professional life as a civil servant, first as a police and fire dispatcher for the cities of Menomonie, WI, and Neosho, MO, then later working in corrections for Newton County. Her hands were never idle. She would take on any job and work tirelessly until it was done. Over the years, she helped to construct and restore the homes her family lived in. She was always happily occupied in her yard, garden or kitchen (or someone else’s), baking, cooking, preserving, sewing and crafting — and proudly shared the fruits of her labor with family and friends. She also enjoyed classical and country music and played the piano proficiently.
Shirley was well-known and appreciated for her hobby business as well, creating floral designs and also operating a food truck for many years, Werner’s Weenie Wagon, a name inspired by her faithful pet dachshund. After retiring her food wagon, she was enlisted by a hospital executive to make hundreds of boxes of cookies each year for physicians’ offices of Oak Hill Hospital and later Freeman Hospital. Later in life, Shirley called both Wisconsin and Missouri home. While she spent time ‘up north’ she enjoyed reconnecting with lifelong friends and serving as a volunteer at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire.
Shirley is survived by a sister, Marion Seidlitz and husband, Ken, Harrison, TN; three daughters, Ebbony and husband, Terry Lisowski, Collinsville, OK; Heather and husband, Steve Sharp, Neosho, Missouri; and Julie and husband, Robert Maus, Bella Vista, AR; three grandchildren, Robert Taylor and wife Riana Maus, Liberty, MO; Sara and husband, Sgt. Nicholas Herrell, Ft. Campbell, KY; and Joseph Lisowski, Collinsville, OK; three great grandsons, Sampson, Silas and Sutter; two great granddaughters, Mae Zee Joe and Praereigh; and faithful friend, Neil Bradford. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and sisters, Beverly and Susan Schofield, and Janet Rindel.
A private family memorial will be held in the future. Contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to the L. E. Phillips Senior Center, Eau Claire, WI, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P. O. Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.
SPECIAL NOTE: Clark Funeral Home will continue to follow social distancing protocols as advised by the CDC and the State of Missouri.
