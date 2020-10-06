Shirley Pauline Lee, 87, of Bloomer, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at her home under the care of family and Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Shirley was born on December 8, 1932, the daughter of Hans and Coral (Gullickson) Peterson. She graduated from Colfax High School and married Aaron Lee in Sand Creek, WI, on December 15, 1951. They had three children, Greg, Kathy, and Peggy.
Shirley worked as a program assistant for the ASCS government office in Chippewa Falls for over 20 years. She remained active after retirement volunteering for Meals on Wheels and Mayo Clinic, spending time with friends, family and her church family. Shirley was an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church including WELCA and the Naomi Circle. She sang in the choir and was a member of the singing Trio "Surely Goodness and Mercy" with Jenny Davis Farlow and Pastor Melanie Berg. The Trio's motto was "We may not be the best but we sure have fun!"
Shirley also enjoyed playing piano, activities at the lake, her close group of friends, family and her dogs. She brought laughter and wisdom to all of life's changes and will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and youthful spirit.
Shirley is survived by her son, Greg of Bloomer; daughter, Peggy Lee of Eau Claire; her four-legged companion, Abby; grandchildren, Aaron and Nathan Lee, of Pensacola, FL, Nicole (Jason) Cooper of Hudson, WI, Michael Evans of Longmeadow, MA, Adam (Tiffany) Myers of Manitowoc, WI; four great-grandchildren; brother, Russell Peterson of Fond Du Lac, WI; sister-in-law Esther Peterson, Galesville, WI; sisters, Beverly Railton of Menomonie, WI, and Sandy (Jim) Webb of Eau Claire; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Aaron; daughter, Kathy; brothers, Dennis and Robert Peterson; sisters-in-law, Donna and Audrey Peterson; nephews, Wayne and David Peterson; grandson Baby David Evans and her godson, Michael Webb.
Please join us celebrating her life on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will be at the Scandinavian Prairie Church Cemetery, rural Bloomer, after the service. A luncheon will be served at the Main Street Cafe in Bloomer following the burial.
Please note, face coverings and social distancing will be required at all locations. The service will also be broadcast live on the Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook page.
To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.