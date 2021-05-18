Shirley A. Matherne, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Eau Claire after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
She was born October 2, 1941, in Chippewa Falls to Robert and Lucille Hall. Many family and friends also knew her as “Sam” or “Auntie Teedle”.
Shirley met Randy Matherne in Milwaukee and they were happily married for over thirty years. They lived in Brown Deer, WI; New Orleans, LA; and Meridian, ID before moving back to Eau Claire.
She taught third and fourth grade elementary classes for several years, but her real passion was in occupational therapy. For thirty years she worked as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) in nursing homes. She touched so many lives through her work and formed lifelong friendships wherever she lived and worked.
In her free time she enjoyed playing racquetball, watching football and tennis, traveling, and tending to her yard and garden. She loved her cats, cars, hiking in Idaho’s Sawtooth mountains, coffee with friends and most of all – spending time with her family.
Shirley is survived by her husband Randy; her cats Heidi and Paisley; siblings, Carol Marten of Chippewa Falls, Jane Hiess of Chippewa Falls, James (Julie) Hall of Chippewa Falls, Linda (Charles) McLeod of Eau Claire, and Chuck (Katie) Hall of Chippewa Falls; mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Ralph Matherne of Gretna, LA; sister-in-law, Julie (Butch) Burke of Marrero, LA; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She had a generous, loving heart and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Rufus and Clara Hall, James and Rosa Ryan; brothers-in-law, Phillip Marten and Jerry Hiess; and her cats KC and Misha.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and the many aides at Our House Senior Living for their personal care.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.