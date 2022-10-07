Shirley Mae (Anderson) Mickelson, 91, of Altoona passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022.
She was born December 9, 1930, to the late Gilbert and Sena (Gunderson) Sather in Bennett Valley, Wisconsin.
Shirley graduated from Gilmanton High School, and went on to marry Dewey Anderson in 1950. They spent the earlier years of their marriage in Eleva, then moved to Ardmore, Oklahoma, in 1970. There, Shirley attended school to become an LPN, and enjoyed many years as a surgical nurse. After caring for Dewey and following his death in 1985, Shirley eventually made the transition back to Eau Claire. She married Melvin Mickelson in 2008, and he preceded her in death in 2019.
Shirley loved spending time with her family. They all treasure the time spent together and the many memories that were created. Shirley always went out of her way to care for others, so it was heartwarming to see others go out of their way to care for Shirley during the past months. The family wishes to thank Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire for their kindness and compassionate care shown to Shirley.
She is survived by her four daughters, Deb (Bill) Perry, Susan (Mike) Hellman, Anita (Jack) Hudgins, and Laura (Rydell) McGoveran; grandchildren, Josh (Jennifer) Perry, Alyssa Perry, Tony Perry, Eric (Joyele) Olson, Holly Girard, Jessica (Bryan) Allen, Jarod Washmon, Lisa (John) Harmon, Joe (Nadine) McGoveran, Julie (Patrick) McGoveran, and Sarah (Jaden) McGoveran; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Alexandra, Jackson, Ally, Megan, Brody, Nicholas, Brayden, Benjamin, Gabriel, Landon, Ayden, Avalynn, Grayson, and Harper; a sister, Lucille Davis; many nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her husbands, Dewey Anderson and Melvin Mickelson, four brothers and two sisters.
A Memorial Service for Shirley will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, WI. A visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Celebration Center, a luncheon will follow services.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
