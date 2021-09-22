Shirley Ann (Benedict) Moelter, 90, of Eau Claire, joined her husband, Bob, in the presence of God on Friday, September 17, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on March 11, 1931, in River Falls, WI, to parents, Leonard and Ruby (Spencer) Benedict. She met Robert (Bob) Moelter and they married at St. Patrick's Church in Hudson on February 11, 1952.
Throughout her life, Shirley loved time with her family and could always be found hard at work in the kitchen preparing family meals for a house-full during the holidays. She logged many miles taking her children to school sports, band and other activities. Later in life, she and Bob would escape Wisconsin during the winter months to enjoy time with many old and new friends in Arizona.
Shirley is survived by six of her children, Jane Moelter of Golden Valley, MN, Mike (Marlene) Moelter of Jim Falls, WI, Steve (Christine) Moelter of Trempealeau, WI, Poppy (Ron Ricci) Moelter, Sue (Chuck) Riley, both from Eau Claire, and Bob (Cynthia) Moelter of Elk Mound, WI. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren, Frank, Christopher, Shannon, Lindsey, Cora, Kevin, Maria, Justin, Christian, Alex, Alana, Kayla, Samantha, Gracie Lou, Joe, and William; as well as 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; two infant sons, Patrick Lee and Timothy Mark; as well as her parents and her brother, Gene Benedict.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 418 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire, with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A graveside service with inurnment of both Shirley and Bob will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in River Falls, WI.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be gifted to Sacred Heart of Jesus-St. Patrick Parish, 448 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire, WI, 54703.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.