Shirley Alice Neikirk, age 77, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Menomonee Falls, WI.
She was born July 19, 1943 to Arnold and Alice (Behrents) Hovind. Shirley was raised in Menomonie, WI and St. Paul, MN, graduating from Monroe High School in St. Paul and in 1965 graduating from the University of Minnesota with a B.S. degree in Early Childhood Education. She taught first grade for five years at Lincoln Elementary and two years at St. Anthony Park.
In Dec. of 1965, Shirley married James O. Neikirk. They returned to Cedar Falls and Shirley worked at First Bank and Trust and Bank Mutual for several years before doing childcare in her home for about 12 years.
Shirley was active in Boy Scouts for seven years and Girl Scouts for over 40 years. She was active in the United Methodist Church in Menomonie and Tainter. She belonged to P.E.O. Chapter DD, Moose Lodge in Menomonie, and she worked with the Menomonie Historical Society. She also belonged to the Blue Caps and Blue Bonnets Vintage Ball Teams, and the Menomonie Booster Club. Shirley and Jim received recognition as Super Fans from the Menomonie football team.
Shirley is survived by her husband Jim; son Jon (Caroline); daughter Elizabeth (Paul Moore); grandchildren, Amalia and Alicia Moore and Connor and Amanda Neikirk; and a brother Gary (Ruby) Hovind; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Alice Hovind; grandparents, Eckmond and Edna Hovind and Govert and Amalia Behrents; and several aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Tainter United Methodist Church in the Town of Tainter, Dunn Co. WI. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with a Women of the Moose service at 6:30 p.m. There will also be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Cedar Falls Cemetery in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. WI followed by a lunch at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com