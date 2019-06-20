Shirley Rasmussen

Shirley J. Rasmussen, age 93, of Wheeler, WI passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 17, 1926 in the Township of Hay River at the family home to Alfred and Laura (Anderson) Vennes. Shirley attended Dunn County Aggie and River Falls Normal School. She married Melvin R. Rasmussen on June 28, 1946 in Wheeler. They resided in Prairie Farm while Shirley worked for many years at the Bolo in Menomonie. They later moved to Menomonie and Shirley worked at the Dunn County Health Care Center until her retirement.
Shirley loved working on her rag rugs and playing piano for her church in Wheeler. She loved spending time with family which was very important to her.
Shirley is survived by her children, David (Marilyn) Rasmussen of Colfax, Ruth (Ken) Abramson of Arkansaw, Doug Rasmussen of Menomonie, Jean (Dennis) Repaal of Menomonie; son-in-law Randy Hemauer of Menomonie; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren as well as other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Laura; husband Melvin; brother Jack; two infant sons Alfred and Carl; daughter Mary Hemauer; and son Charles Rasmussen.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon at Grace United Methodist in Wheeler Friday, June 21, 2019 with Pastor Shannon Mattison officiating. Burial will take place at Hay River Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Hay River, Dunn County. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00am until time of service. Olson Funeral of Menomonie is serving the family.
