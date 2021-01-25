Shirley M. Robarge, age 85, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.
Shirley was born on May 25, 1935, to a mother who passed away 5 days later. She was adopted by her grandfather, Harvey Tripp and was raised with her aunt Ruth in Chetek, WI. Shirley attended Chetek High School. She married Stu Hegna of Cameron, WI and together they had 4 children. She later married Harold Robarge in 1972. Shirley worked at the American Legion as a bartender and accountant, retiring in 2012. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to sing along to music and was quite good at polka. She was always happy to see everyone and loved to make friends.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Harold; daughter, Debbie Bible of Cameron, WI; son, Wayne Hegna of Minong, WI; and two additional children. She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
