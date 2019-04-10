Shirley Ann Ruthven, 80, lived a full life and passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Shirley was born on July 9, 1938 in Eau Claire, WI, to the late Raymond and Hazel Ruthven. Shirley loved cooking, decorating and most of all her family.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Paul (Sandy) Douglas of Surprise, AZ; Nicholas (Tina Keeling) Valadez of Londonderry, NH; Michael Clark of Sturgeon Bay, WI; daughters, Angela Douglas of Two Rivers, WI; Lisa (Matt Pipes) Douglas of Chippewa Falls, WI and Cynthia (James) Dallmann of South Beloit, IL; her grandchildren Mitchell, Daniel, James, Nicholas, Annabelle, Madeline, Landon, Kathryn, Courtney and Greg; great-grandchildren Alayna and Oliver and many nephews and nieces. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis Butitta; and Marion Anderson-Ryan; brothers, Raymond Ruthven Jr; and Richard Ruthven; and her former spouses, Paul Douglas; Roger Valadez; and Michael Clark.
At mom's request, there will be no services, but a celebration of life will be held this summer.