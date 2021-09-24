Shirley J. Seidel, age 93 of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Shirley was born on November 8, 1927 to Albert and Louise (nee Bielas) Spencer in the Milwaukee area. She grew up on the north side of Milwaukee. Shirley met Verna in kindergarten and they were still friends at the time of her passing.
She attended Rufus King High School where she met Roland A. Klug. They were married in 1947. Roland and Shirley had three children, Linda, Patricia and Michael. Roland passed away in 1970 and daughter Linda in 2008.
A few years later, Shirley met Roland Seidel and they were married on December 27, 1975. They were able to live a “good life” of summers in Wisconsin and winters in Florida until 2015. In April 2015, Roland had congestive heart failure and was placed in a wheelchair. Shirley and Roland moved into an assisted living facility in Weston, Wisconsin. Roland passed away in September 2018.
Shirley is survived by her two children: Patricia Klug and Michael Klug; grandchildren: Nicole Klug, Marcus Klug, Daniel (Janet) Anderson; great-grandchildren Austin and Sophia Anderson; brothers: James (Alice) Spencer of Manitowish Waters, WI, Donald (Mary) Spencer of Waukesha, WI, David (Donna) Spencer of Puleo, CO; brother-in-law William (Barbara) Klug of Thomasville, GA; and sister-in-law Eileen Klug of Brookfield, WI.
Services were held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
