Shirley Ann Spaeth, age 83 of Eau Claire, returned to the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was born January 22, 1937, in Elk Mound, daughter of the late Marvin and Viola (Brat) Shong. On October 9, 1957, Shirley married Roger Spaeth.
Shirley spent many years as a crossing guard at Longfellow Elementary. Not ready for retirement, she then went on to clean homes for over 25 years.
She enjoyed visiting the casino and playing the nickel slots, eating Sammy’s pizza and sweet treats.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Roger; sons Thomas and Timothy; daughter Debra; and brother Art Shong.
She is survived by her daughter Jamie Lindner; sister Jeanette Meisegeier; granddaughters Angie (Rick) Leland and Ashley Adams; great grandchildren Isaac Leland, Avery Leland, Addison Leland, and Caleb Adams; and sister-in-law Ione Shong.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, E9704 490th Ave, Elk Mound officiated by Father James Kurzynski.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.