Shirley A. Timm, 74, of Eau Claire, WI passed away at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire on June 15, 2021.
Shirley was born on October 17, 1946 to Edward and Anna Schneider. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from North High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to Neil Timm on September 12, 1992.
Shirley is survived by her husband Neil; brother Edward (Donna) Schneider of Eau Claire; and many other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Donald, Robert, Kenneth, Floyd, and her sister Gladys.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Fr. Brian Jazdzewski officiating, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.