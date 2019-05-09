Shirley Ulberg

Shirley M. Ulberg, 66 of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire.
Shirley was born to Clayton and Lorraine (Pederson) Ulberg on November 29, 1952 in Eau Claire. She made the most of life and always carried on with a smile. Shirley was a cheerful person, loved her cat, and going to garage sales. Shirley enjoyed being part of the Special Olympics bowling team. She worked at K-Mart for a while and Chippewa River Industries Inc. for 25 years.
Shirley is survived by her siblings: Dave (Jan) Ulberg of Lebannon, Tennesse, Russell (Bonnie) Ulberg of Eau Claire, Gail (Bob) Charlesworth of Eau Claire, Sheila (Sonny) Fox of Holmen, Vicki Bundy of Newport News, Virginia, Arlan (Shelly) Ulberg of Holmen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Rose Ulberg, grandma Anna Harms, and grandparents.
Family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire.
A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.