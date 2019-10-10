Shirley Vlach

Shirley Ann Vlach, 81 formerly of Cadott, WI. passed away Tuesday, October 8th, 2019, at the Chippewa Manor Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls, Wi.
Shirley was born on July 14th, 1938, at home in the township of Arthur, Chippewa County. She was the daughter of Robert and Helen (Fuchs) Vlach and she grew up in the Area. Shirley graduated from Cadott High School. Following Graduation Shirly worked with Bertha Thurn working with handicapped children. Bertha introduced Shirley to many crafts to make and sell.
One of Shirley’s joys came when Bertha had a rug-loom and brought it to her home and taught Shirley to make woven rugs. How she loved making them! She probably made and sold over 500, how proud she was!
Shirley enjoyed many things in her life, putting puzzles together, playing cards, riding her bike, fishing with her dad, helping with the farm chores (at one time there were 17 cats and kittens) How she loved them!. She even drove the tractor at haying time and volunteered helping others whenever needed.
Shirley’s trip to Alaska in 2009 to visit her cousin Bob Novotny and family was an “unbelievable dream”!
Shirley moved to the Chippewa Manor Assisted Living Apartments in December 2015.
Shirley is survived by Cousins and Caregiver Linda and Jim Dahm.
She was preceded in death by her Parents.
Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, October 11th, 2019, at the Chapel of the Resurrection-Chippewa Manor with Rev. George Olinske officiating.
Interment will Saturday, October 12th, 2019, at 1:30 PM at the Bohemian National Cemetery in the Town of Arthur.
Visitation will be from 2:30 PM until the time of service Friday at the Chapel of the Resurrection-Chippewa Manor.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
A Special Thank you to the Chippewa Manor Assisted and Nursing for the wonderful care given Shirley these past nearly 4 years.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS-Memorials are preferred to the Cadott Area Historical Society.