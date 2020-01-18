Sibyl Lynn (Steiner) Reiter, 79, passed away on Monday, January 13th at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire, WI where she had resided for the past few years. She was born on March 14th, 1940 to Gordon and Sylvia (Sherman) Steiner in Eau Claire.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Sharon (Steiner) Martin, and husband, Dennis F. Reiter. She is survived by children: Melinda (Jeff) Reiter-Schroepfer of River Falls, WI; Joshua (Kim) Reiter of Cottage Grove, WI; and Elizabeth (Andrew Schaapveld) Reiter of Madison, WI. Grandchildren: Christian Reiter of Hudson, WI, Daniel Bethke and Tyler Calvello; Sister-in-law: Faye Reiter of Eau Claire; Brother-in law: Victor Martin of Okeechobee, FL; Niece: Stephanie (Graeme) Chaple and great nieces and nephews; Linus, Milo, Chloé, Nora, Peter and Violet Chaple of St. Paul, MN.
Sibyl grew up on the West side of Eau Claire in a wide circle of family, friends and neighbors and often shared memorable (and colorful) tales from that era. She was part of a musical family and developed a life-long love of music through singing in church choirs, participating in marching band and singing with her dear sister while their mother played the piano. Many family members and friends have fond memories of singing with her in her kitchen, in the car, on the pontoon boat at the family cottage and while she was in hospice care at Dove South. She was also a great cook and skilled baker who frequently sang and whistled her way through baking pies, coffee cakes and hundreds of Norwegian Christmas cookies. Sibyl was proud of her Norwegian heritage and continued the lefse-making tradition with Saving Grace Lutheran Church’s lefse-ladies. Sibyl passed her appreciation of music, family heritage and good cooking/baking on to all three of her kids who are grateful to be able to cook and bake while singing – sometimes in Norwegian!
Sibyl attended school in Eau Claire and was a member of the first class to graduate from the “new” Memorial High in 1958. She worked at the telephone company and in medical records at Luther Hospital before marrying Dennis on Saturday, June 8th, 1963 at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
After starting their family in Eau Claire, Sibyl and Dennis moved to Rhinelander, WI in 1971 where they added to and continued raising their family. Sibyl enjoyed 35 years of living in a close-knit neighborhood, making many new friends, and working at J.C. Penney and appreciated the beauty of the Northwoods and small-town life.
After retiring, Sibyl and Dennis were happy to be close to family and reconnect with long-time friends when they moved back to Eau Claire in 2006. Sibyl enjoyed spending time with cousins and her ‘West-siders’ group, some of whom she had known for 75 years. She also enjoyed time spent with her ‘Altoona-group’ and sister-in-law, Faye. After Dennis passed away, she was glad to come full circle and be close to those who helped her and Dennis make memories in their youth and early years of marriage.
Sibyl was a trusted confidant for her children and family and a respected friend to many. She will be remembered for her sense of humor which she maintained through the very end of her life, her empathy, her patience, and her ability to make friends out of strangers wherever she went.
Her family would like to express sincere gratitude for the excellent care provided to her by her new friends at Dove Healthcare South and St. Croix Hospice over the past few years. Your care for her as a whole person made all the difference in the quality of her last years.
Memorials can be sent to Feed My People Food Bank of Western WI.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. and 1 hour prior to services on Saturday.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.