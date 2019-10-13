Simei Tong, age 58 of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday evening, October 3, 2019 at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Simei was born on December 9, 1960 in Shanghai, China. She grew up in Shanghai with three siblings and finished her bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Tongji University in 1984. She taught at a three-year college for eight years.
Simei married Gang (Chuck) Cheng in 1987 and had their daughter, Xiaowen. In 1993, Simei continued her graduate studies in the United States while Chuck took care of Xiaowen and their parents in China.
In 2002, Simei finished her Ph.D. in Mathematics from Oklahoma State University and landed her dream job, a tenure track math professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and was able to bring Xiaowen to the United States.
She worked diligently teaching, researching, and helping others. She launched Active Learning, a style of teaching engaging students in the learning process through group discussion. She applied and refined this method over the years, transforming the department from traditional lecturing. She loved to combine math and art to let students see the beauty of math through artistic design. She also worked with students in over twenty research projects, some receiving awards and students receiving prestigious internships due to these experiences. In 2006, Simei co-founded the UWEC Math Club, a major student organization which helps the department welcome new students and participates in events throughout the year.
Simei was also heavily involved in the local community, where she co-founded the Chinese Fellowship and Scholarship Association in 2006. CFSA is an organization which gives people a group to gather, understand, and display Chinese culture in Chippewa Valley. In 2013, Simei joined three local sewing clubs where she enjoyed learning to sew. Since then, she made dozens of quilts, some of which were selected by the Quilt Expo in Madison, Wisconsin to display. She co-organized a “Quilt as Art” exhibition in the Foster Gallery at UWEC, where she hoped new generations would carry on the rich heritage of quilting.
Overall, Simei was a happy, outgoing person. She was especially very proud of her daughter, Xiaowen, and the career that she made. She also was very excited and happy to meet her first grandchild, Amelia, in August. She truly enjoyed her time with the math department at UWEC and loved the community Eau Claire provided in her 17 years there. Her enthusiasm for mathematics and teaching can best be summed up in the teaching philosophy she wrote when she first began her career, “My dream is to be a good mathematics professor. The best mathematics professors in my mind are those who present a complicated topic in a simple clever way, who inspire creative thinking, who provide comfort and encouragement and who lift up and challenge...I would say ‘love mathematics, love teaching, and love my students’ is the soul of my dream.”
Simei is survived by her daughter Xiaowen Hogue, son-in-law John Hogue, granddaughter Amelia, all of St. Louis Park, MN, and her mother Di Wu, brother Lianxing Tong, brother Lianwei Tong, sister Xiaoxi Tong, all of Shanghai, China. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gang Cheng.
Finally, a special thank you to the Mayo Cancer Center in Eau Claire, where their expertise made things as easy as they could be, and to Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls, where their staff was always friendly and their service excellent.
Memorial service will take place at 11am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Memorial visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church. Private family burial will take place at a later time at Lakeview Cemetery.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.