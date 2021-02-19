Song Yai Moua, 72, gained his angel wings on February 8, 2021. He died at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI with his family by his side.
Song Yai was born April 3, 1949 in Laos to Kia Chue Moua and Blia Vang. He attained the rank of Lieutenant while serving under General Vang Pao during the Vietnam War. Song Yai and his family fled to Thailand after the United States pulled out of Vietnam. On December 9, 1979, Song Yai and his family (children and parents) immigrated to Philadelphia, PA, where they lived among other extended family members until they moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1984. Song Yai was very active in church and held many leadership positions. He was a hard worker and loved his family very much.
Song Yai is survived by his second wife, Tia Yang; sons Leng Moua (Elizabeth Moua), Som Boun Moua (Bao Xiong), Thong Moua, Kevin Moua (Mai Thao), Scott Moua, Steven Moua, Peter Moua, Nathaniel Moua; daughters Alice Moua (Shoua Chang), Sharon Moua (John Vang), Maly Moua (Kong Xiong), Sunshine Moua, Mi Yang (Gia Moua Vang), Sia Moua; 26 grandchildren; brother Wa Xeng Moua, sister Mai S. Moua; and many extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents Kia Chue Moua and Blia Vang; first wife Kaying Vue, daughter Maivntxuam Moua, brother Boua Lee Moua, two sister-in-laws, four nieces, one nephew and one grandson.
The Moua family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Marshfield Medical Center for the grace and compassion they showed in caring for Song Yai and the family. We are truly grateful for each and every one of you.
Visitation will be held at Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 9am - 7pm and Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 9am - 1pm with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Pastor Stuvy Yang will officiate. Covid 19 guidelines will be enforced for the safety of family and friends wishing to pay their respects.