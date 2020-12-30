Sonia Hageness

On Saturday, December 26, 2020, as the sun set glorious orange in the west, our beautiful Sonia, age 82, of Strum found her eternal rest.
Sonia Gayle Bergerson Hageness was born December 11, 1938 to Clara (Skoyen) & Odell Bergerson in Strum, WI. She was baptized, confirmed and married in the Lutheran faith at St Strum Lutheran Church. She grew up in Strum, graduating from Eleva-Strum Central High School in 1957. After high school she worked in Eau Claire for the telephone company as an operator.
On May 9, 1959 she married Garry D. Hageness. After their wedding the newlyweds moved to St. Paul for a short time where Sonia worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass. Upon returning to Eleva, Sonia worked for the Bank of Osseo. After her sons were in school, she and Garry owned and operated several businesses, including the Strum Hardware Store, Hageness Heating and AC and Titan Air in Osseo, all for which she was the bookkeeper.
Sonia was vibrant and sparkled with her grace, positivity and genuine love for her life and her loved ones. Her grandchildren fondly remember her special treats, such as her infamous pancakes and donuts, that she would spoil them with when they had sleepovers. She knew just how to pamper her grandchildren and solve their problems. She made her home a safe and loving place for anyone who entered. She enjoyed attending her children’s, grandchildren’s and local sporting events and concerts.
Even after retirement Sonia was perpetually busy keeping up with her grandchildren and hosting family events. She was always the perfect hostess.
Sonia called Strum her home, but she and her husband loved wintering in Arizona for the last seven years. They also traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and made several trips to Norway, including a 50th anniversary family trip with their children and grandchildren. In 2019 they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family cruise to Alaska.
Sonia is survived by Garry, her husband of 61+ years; sons, Greg (Suellen) Hageness of Fall Creek and Jon Hageness (Michele Elliot) of Osseo; grandchildren, Derek (Lauren Jenkins Hageness) Hageness, Anna (Aaron) Hageness Gonzales, Olivia Hageness, Marissa Hageness and Nathan Hageness (fiancée’ Lindsay DeSomer); siblings, Ron (Polly) Bergerson, Dick (Patty) Bergerson and Susan Larson; and in-laws, Margie Jacobson and Judy (Steve) Stewart, along with many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents; in-laws, Alvin and Anna (Petersen) Hageness; daughter-in-law, Wendy Rodgers Hageness; brother, Dan Bergerson; and brother and sisters-in-law, LaVern Hageness, Duane and Florence Hageness, Stan and Louise (Toots) Hageness and Alan Jacobson.
A service officiated by Pastor Terry Lorenz will be held Friday, January 1 at 1 p.m., followed by a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Sonia, rest in the calm of paradise.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, 715-597-3711, is assisting the family with arrangements.