Sonia (Soni) Jean Ostrander, May 30, 1953 — January 3, 2021 treasured wife, loving mother, beloved Grand mother jumped with joy into glory on January 3rd, 2021 after a decade-long battle with cancer. For those that knew her she was a most remarkable person. For those who did not know her, she was the kindest and the sweetest person you would have met. She was blessed with a kind and caring spirit. She had remarkable grace, and steadfast faith in her Savior. She was tough in the face of battle with a disease that was relentless.
She listened more than she spoke, supported more than she criticized, and always forgave rather than condemned. While suffering she called herself blessed, in lean times she called herself satisfied. She was fierce in her fight, and powerful in prayer. She lived her faith with confidence and conviction. She fought the good fight, she finished her race leaving everything on the track.
Soni is survived by husband and best friend Wade Ostrander, daughter Lindsay Cook (Eau Claire), son Dan Ostrander and his wife Laurie (Ames, IA) brothers Galen and his wife Shirley Anklam (Racine, WI), Gary and his wife Mary Anklam (Eau Claire), sister Cindy Cramer (Eau Claire), and by grandchildren Serina Smith (Eau Claire), James and Sophie Cook (Omaha, NE).
Soni is now reunited with her parents George and Virginia Anklam (Eau Claire) and her beloved sister Carol Dapp (Oconomowoc, WI). She sees the Glory of Her Savior Jesus face to face now.
The family would like to express our deepest thanks to the Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire especially Dr. Sandeep Basu and RN Kim Passi for their excellent, loving, and professional care. May God bless these wonderful people who fight the ugliness every day.
All are invited to attend a celebration of Soni’s life to be held at Calvary Baptist Church 3026 Epiphany Lane, Eau Claire WI 5470. Pastor John Van Gorkem will lead the service beginning at 10:00am.
Gifts rather than flowers are preferred and should be directed to:
Hope Gospel Center
2650 Mercantile Dr.
Eau Claire, WI 54703
“For I know my Redeemer lives..!”
Job 19:25